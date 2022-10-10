Massive conversation has recently been sparked on social media after a video of a young man getting scammed surfaced

The viral video captured the fake phone, which had the physical features of an original iPhone but had the operating system of an itel phone

@BlackOpps0 commented: "I don't understand why anyone will buy such an expensive product of the road instead of the store...hmm"

A video that captures a young man's emotional reaction after finding out an itel phone was sold as an iPhone to him has caused a massive stir on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of popular influencer @gyaigyimii had the person behind the camera giving a full view of the phone, which had the physical features of an iPhone but had the operating system of an itel phone. The sad scam victim was captured leaning on a wall as he kept hitting on it in frustration.

@gyaigyimii shared the post with the caption;

A brother is down

Many Ghanaians who saw the video had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 200 retweets with 25 quote tweets and 796 likes.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@_Rholex replied:

Let the plug buy 4 you you said no... U naaa go go circle.

@quophi_01 commented:

Circle go do give you simple

@louisandoh1 wrote:

Call ambulance. Alpha team.... Over! over!! man down over!!!

@BlackOpps0 said:

I don't understand why anyone will buy such an expensive product of the road instead of the store...hmm

From @Larbi_SarkCess:

It’s been long I laugh hard like this

Watch the full video linked below;

Lapaz Fraudster Caught on Video After Attempting to sell Fake iPhone

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a fraudster who was caught after attempting to sell a fake iPhone surfaced online and racked up massive reactions.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of First TV Ghana had the unidentified young man being confronted by an unhappy customer he duped.

The fraudster admitted that he was introduced to scamming by a friend and was trained for three months. He also came clean about the fact that he sold a damaged iPhone X phone to his client.

Upon being asked how selling a fake phone is executed, the young man explained that they meet clients with the original phone and allow them to examine the phones, but when the clients are ready to take their purchased phones, they switch to fake ones.

Source: YEN.com.gh