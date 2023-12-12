The mother of Osanju sang with joy after an anonymous lady gave some items to her as gifts

The elderly woman thanked and prayed for the giver for showing her love with her kind gesture

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video were full of praise for the kind act towards the woman

The mother of Ghanaian TikToker, Osanju, was overcome with joy after a stranger gifted her a new lady's bag and a pair of shoes.

Osanju, during the presentation, initially pretended that the gifts were meant for his dad.

Osanju's mom rejoices as stranger gives her gifts Photo credit:@mr.sanjus/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As his was dad was about to recieve the items, the TikToker made a quick u-turn, saying the gifts were intended for his mother hence labelling her as a beneficiary of the benevolence of social media users.

After presenting her with the items, the elderly woman, who was moved by the kind act showered praises on the anonymous giver and thanked her for being thoughtful.

She rubbished the idea by Osanju to sell the items, insisting that they would come in handy when it was time for her to attend church events.

The emotional video had raked in over 50,000 likes and 700 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Netizens commend the anonymous giver

Netizens who watched the video commended the woman for the kind gesture and for putting smiles on the face of Osanju's mother.

Andani Abdallah stated:

Guys let’s contribute and make Osanju’s father too happy oooo..Who will lead us.

Wonderful_woman indicated:

Justice for our father guys let’s contribute to buy him a gift

AbEnAa commented:

aww someone should gift the husband a pacel for me

josephineprepeh3 wrote:

Justice for daddy......association for Agya K please gather here

Akua Asantewaa replied:

As they always say women enjoy more from their children blessing than their fathers this the real definition

EsiBentil added:

I love your dad Very calm and lovely

Osanju's mom requests smartphone

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the mother Osanju is posied to use a smartphone.

In a new video shared on TikTok, Osanju's mother who is known as Amonu is seen 'hustling' her son to buy her a new phone.

The video had Osanju on the compound of their house with his mother.

While having a chat, the mother requested that her son buys a new phone for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh