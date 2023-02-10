A Ghanaian man has got people in stitches after sharing his views on a fake iPhone that an unsuspecting buyer bought

In the video on TikTok, the man said it is surprising that anyone would pay such a huge amount just to buy a fake phone

Netizens who saw the video admonished people to seek the advice of people buy they opt to buy phones

A video of a fake iPhone 14 pro max with a Google Play Store has got tongues wagging online

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @ghwood5 was captured running commentary on the fake iPhone where he expressed shock at the actions of some phone dealers.

More surprising is knowing that the fake iPhone 14 Pro Max was purchased for a whopping 15,000 cedis

The man said this would serve as a painful lesson to the buyer who would know what to do when trying to buy a phone next time.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video said this issue of people being duped mostly happens because they buy from unapproved dealers.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 3000 likes and 100 comments.

El_Nino:

Roadside phones de3 they are the best is now crying

edwardofosuadjei:

So you don't know and good phone shop where you will buy phone?

PABLO ESCOBAR:

They gave am full launcher with nice appearance, only the manufacturer knows what brand this phone i

Grey Heeymana:

Let the plug buy for you, you say you ankasa will go to town

Man buys a fake phone

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a man took to social media to vent his frustration after realizing he had been duped by a mobile phone seller.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @kwakublack4 said he bought an iPhone at Circle in Accra only to bring it home and realize that the phone is not functioning.

He said what pains him the most is the instruction on the screen telling him that the new phone he bought had been disabled and could only be used after 52 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh