Global site navigation

Akufo-Addo Gives Wife Rebecca Warm Kiss On Stage As She Receives Honorary Doctorate From UPSA
People

Akufo-Addo Gives Wife Rebecca Warm Kiss On Stage As She Receives Honorary Doctorate From UPSA

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was photographed giving his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo a kiss
  • Rebecca Akufo-Addo received an honorary doctorate from UPSA for her work with the Rebecca Foundation
  • The ceremony took place during the university's 15th Congregation, with President Akufo-Addo as the special guest

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

President Akufo-Addo was at his wife's side, playing the supportive husband as she received an honorary doctorate from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The ceremony occurred during the university's 15th Congregation, where the president was a special guest.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo received an honorary doctorate
Rebecca Akufo-Addo received an honorary doctorate from UPSA. Source: Facebook/@Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Source: Facebook

One of the eye-catching moments from the ceremony was when President Akufo-Addo planted a kiss on his wife Rebecca's cheek.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo was honoured on December 12, 2023, for her work with the Rebecca Foundation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Amma Busia: NPP stalwart and sister of Kofi Abrefa Busia passes on at age 87

During the ceremony, the First Lady expressed her desire to see a woman become president in her lifetime.

Acknowledging the successes of women in various fields, she encouraged more to break the glass ceiling.

She thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support despite the setbacks and wins of her journey.

She said President Akufo-Addo has been her rock and greatest supporter.

In her acceptance speech, the First Lady dedicated her honorary doctorate to Ghana's resilient women and children, emphasising her commitment to making a positive difference in their lives.

Expressing her dream for a woman president in Ghana, Mrs Akufo-Addo referenced Martin Luther King's famous words, envisioning a time when the title "Madam President" is as commonplace as "Mr. President."

Rebecca Akufo-Addo unveils new paediatric and neonatal intensive care unit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on photographs showcasing a paediatric and neonatal intensive care unit constructed by Ghana's first lady.

Read also

Rebecca Akufo-Addo dreams of seeing a female president in Ghana in her lifetime

The facility, featuring a 21-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a 20-bed paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), was built under the auspices of the Rebecca Foundation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel