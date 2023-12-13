President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was photographed giving his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo a kiss

Rebecca Akufo-Addo received an honorary doctorate from UPSA for her work with the Rebecca Foundation

The ceremony took place during the university's 15th Congregation, with President Akufo-Addo as the special guest

President Akufo-Addo was at his wife's side, playing the supportive husband as she received an honorary doctorate from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The ceremony occurred during the university's 15th Congregation, where the president was a special guest.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo received an honorary doctorate from UPSA. Source: Facebook/@Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

One of the eye-catching moments from the ceremony was when President Akufo-Addo planted a kiss on his wife Rebecca's cheek.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo was honoured on December 12, 2023, for her work with the Rebecca Foundation.

During the ceremony, the First Lady expressed her desire to see a woman become president in her lifetime.

Acknowledging the successes of women in various fields, she encouraged more to break the glass ceiling.

She thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support despite the setbacks and wins of her journey.

She said President Akufo-Addo has been her rock and greatest supporter.

In her acceptance speech, the First Lady dedicated her honorary doctorate to Ghana's resilient women and children, emphasising her commitment to making a positive difference in their lives.

Expressing her dream for a woman president in Ghana, Mrs Akufo-Addo referenced Martin Luther King's famous words, envisioning a time when the title "Madam President" is as commonplace as "Mr. President."

Rebecca Akufo-Addo unveils new paediatric and neonatal intensive care unit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on photographs showcasing a paediatric and neonatal intensive care unit constructed by Ghana's first lady.

The facility, featuring a 21-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a 20-bed paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), was built under the auspices of the Rebecca Foundation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh