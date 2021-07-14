Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, recently rejected an offer for her to be paid salaries, after which she refunded every allowance she ever got

Ghanaians have been sharing some of her many developmental exploits particularly the Paediatric & Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Korle Bu

Managing Director of Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah joined in to celebrate Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Beautiful pictures showing an ultra-modern Paediatric & Neonatal Intensive Care Unit built by Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have been shared on social media.

The facility consists of a 21-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and 20-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), constructed under the patronage of the Rebecca Foundation

This development comes on the back of public outrage following a recommendation by the emoluments committee to place the wives of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Bawumia on monthly salaries.

Due to public outcry laced with negative opinions seeking to portray the first lady in a different light, she stated that going forward, she was not going to accept any such monies.

This decision by the first lady generated a conversation online regarding some of the great works she has done for Ghana, for which reason she deserves to be rewarded.

Sharing pictures of the Paediatric & Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that was put up by the Rebecca Foundation, Akosua Manu stated on Twitter that the first lady deserves blessings from Ghanaians.

Managing Director of award-winning Accra-based English speaking radio station Citi FM also added his voice after visiting the facility saying it's an amazing legacy for an amazing first lady.

It turns out that the intensive care unit is only one of the many instances the first lady lived up to the role she gracefully occupies.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency has clapped back at the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo over her rejection of salaries and allowances paid to her.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the rejection is just a bait for her to look good in the eyes of the public.

Ablakwa stated that he does not have any evidence to fall for the bait of the first lady but knows for a fact that the salaries have already been affected.

