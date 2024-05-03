A Canada-based lady has lamented the psychological stress Ghanaians who own properties abroad put rentees, especially students, through

Obaa Yaa Asabere, as she is known, says elderly Ghanian landladies are the worst culprit, adding they give students who rent their houses a hell of a time

Many who came across the video also shared their experiences renting rooms from Ghanaian landlords abroad

A young lady who recently moved abroad has complained about how some Ghanaian landlords are frustrating the lives of students in Canada.

The lady identified as Obaa Yaa Asabere, said some Ghanaians who own properties in Canada are setting unconscionable rent rules for students seeking accommodation.

Obaa Yaa Asabere, the Canada-based Ghanaian lady Photo credit: yaaasabere/TikTok

She said the worst culprits of this shenanigans are the elderly Ghanaian landladies.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yaa Asabere said Ghanaian landladies have taken advantage of the need for accommodation for international students to maltreat people who rent their houses.

She said some of the landladies are telling students to change their bathing soaps simply because the fragrance is not what they prefer.

She added that some have even asked the students to buy perfumes for their washrooms and use them to spray anytime they visit the loo even when ventilators have been installed to absorb the smell.

Yaa Asabere further said that these international students pay around $750 CA$ monthly for rent so it is unfair for the landladies to harass them with those unnecessary rules.

She added that some of the Ghanaian landladies asked the students to cook only once a week, on Sundays, in their kitchens.

"You do all these things to the students and when they complain, you tell them not to complain. How can you tell a student who has rented your house that apart from Sunday, they cannot cook anytime they want? Elderly women, doing this, the men don't do this," she said.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts

Some Ghanaian residents in Canada who chanced on Yaa Asabere's video on her TikTok page (@yaaasabere) and also shared their experiences.

Bobby Greene commented:

"A Ghanaian guy took 750 cad each for a room for my friend n I. So 1500cad for one room. Shared kitchen with others."

brightzeel62 also commented:

"I don’t know if Canada has offended them that they are taking revenge on the new people some Ghanaians are very wicked people."

abena-obenewa reacted:

"they just can't stand seeing newbies happy. ahouyaa ne otan hunu nkoaaaa."

Isaac also reacted:

"Preach!!! UK people will even tell you the number of times to use the toilet in a day."

Ghanaian in Canada praises generous Canadian landlord

Source: YEN.com.gh