First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo expressed her desire to witness a woman become president in her lifetime during the 5th session of the 15th Congregation of UPSA

She received an honorary doctorate and highlighted the achievements of women, encouraging them to break barriers

She thanked her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo, for his support and dedicated her honorary doctorate to Ghanaian women and children

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo expressed her aspiration to witness a woman become president in her lifetime during the 5th session of the 15th Congregation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Acknowledging the successes of women in various fields, she encouraged more to break the glass ceiling.

Mrs Akufo-Addo was speaking after she received an honorary doctorate from UPSA.

A collage of Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo Photo credit: Rebecca Akufo-Addo Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

She thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support despite her journey's setbacks and wins. She said President Akufo-Addo has been her rock and greatest supporter.

In her acceptance speech, the First Lady dedicated her honorary doctorate to Ghana's resilient women and children, emphasizing her commitment to making a positive difference in their lives.

Expressing her dream for a woman president in Ghana, Mrs Akufo-Addo referenced Martin Luther King's famous words, envisioning a time when the title "Madam President" is as commonplace as "Mr. President."

“Like Martin Luther King, I also have a dream. I dream that one day, there will be a woman president in Ghana. And the title Madam President will be as easy as Mr. President."

Other women honoured together with the First Lady

The 5th session of the 15th Congregation also honoured former Chief Justice Georgina Wood and former Speaker of Parliament Joyce Bamford Addo for their significant roles in shaping Ghana's political and legal spheres.

The ceremony saw the graduation of students from various programs, including Ph.D. Marketing, MA in Peace, Security, and Intelligence Management, MSc. Pensions Management, and an MA in Brands Management, among others.

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, unveils state-of-the-art paediatric & neonatal intensive care unit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some beautiful photographs showcasing a cutting-edge paediatric & neonatal intensive care unit constructed by Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have been circulated on social media.

The facility, featuring a 21-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a 20-bed paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), was built under the auspices of the Rebecca Foundation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh