Ghanaian dancer Official Starter, renowned for his dance collaborations with market women, recently joined Naa Ashorkor and the TV3 crew for an interview alongside the now-famous women.

During the interview, the market women expressed their joy at meeting Official Starter, attributing a significant boost in their sales to the videos they've created together.

According to the women, the collaboration with Official Starter has not only brought them recognition but has also positively impacted their businesses, leading to a substantial increase in sales.

Market women praise Official Starter for their sales Photo credit: @officialstarter

Source: Instagram

Their newfound fame, achieved through dance videos with the popular dancer, has become a catalyst for improved market visibility and customer engagement.

Naa Ashorkor, leading the TV3 team, delved into the success story of Official Starter and the market women.

Watch the full video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh