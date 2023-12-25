Black Sherif Turns Santa Claus As He Blesses Street Kids With Food On Christmas Day At Jamestown
- Black Sherif, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year played Santa Claus in Jamestown, distributing Christmas gifts to street kids
- The video of the heartwarming gesture went viral as it revealed the artist's commitment to community and kindness
- The unexpected Christmas blessings have garnered reactions around the positive impact celebrities can have on the less fortunate
Black Sherif transformed into Santa Claus on Christmas Day in Jamestown, blessing street kids with food.
The BET and VGMA Artiste of the Year winner personally distributed Christmas gifts to the eagerly lined-up children. The heartwarming video capturing the moment has since sparked considerable online buzz.
In the footage, Black Sherif, adorned in Santa's iconic red hat, joyfully handed out the festive treats, spreading smiles and holiday cheer among the grateful youngsters.
The artist's gesture goes beyond musical achievements, reflecting a commitment to community and compassion.
Netizens have shared comments about the excitement and gratitude palpable among the street kids as they received unexpected Christmas blessings from the acclaimed artist.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh