Medikal believes he is richer than Nigerian singer Asake amidst beef between Ghanaian rappers and Nigerian rapper Dremo

The Ghanaian rapper made the statement replying to a statement by a Nigerian social media influencer on X (formerly Twitter)

His statement sparked reactions in the comments section as social media users debated the validity of his claim

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has stirred up a social media storm by claiming he is wealthier than Nigerian singer Asake. This claim comes amidst an ongoing feud between Ghanaian rappers and Nigerian rapper Dremo.

Medikal and Asake

The controversy began when a Nigerian social media influencer, known as @_AsiwajuLerry on X (formerly Twitter), made a statement that seemed to belittle the achievements of Ghanaian artists. He suggested that even the most successful artist in Ghana would struggle to compete with a newcomer like Asake in terms of accomplishments.

Medikal responded to this statement by asserting his financial superiority over Asake, stating that Asake did not have more money than him. This bold claim has sparked a heated debate among netizens, with many questioning the validity of Medikal's assertion.

The comments section of the post had fans debating on the matter. Some netizens sided with Medikal, arguing that his success in the music industry and various business ventures could indeed place him above Asake in terms of wealth. Others, however, backed Asake.

Medikal sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

oluwafifunmii said:

You Dey do o2 indigo dey compare yourself with person wey sell out the main arena. Please now

al_varo777 reacted:

I’m saying this again, after filling the O2 no one can chat with Medikal in every aspect

boss_henryy said:

Money talks oo But Ibe true medical byk di3 forget oo Money Dey ein body ankasa

Rick Ross praises Medikal

In another story, Rick Ross added Ghanaian rapper Medikal to his growing list of African superstar friends.

The US-based rapper recently hosted Medikal for a live Instagram interaction, talking about his recent strides in London.

Rick Ross also expressed his keenness to join Medikal's Stubborn Academy gang.

