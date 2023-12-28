Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has unofficially achieved over 105 hours in her bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon

She's been unofficially announced as the new record-holder in a video that showed the excitement that accompanied the declaration

Like the people at the venue, some online users expressed delight ahead of the official announcement by the Guinness World Records

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has unofficially broken the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon by an individual after nearly five days of her sing-a-thon attempt.

The Guinness World Records is, however, yet to formally accept and certify her as the new record holder.

Afua Asantewaa unofficially breaks the 105-hour sing-a-thon Guinness World Record. Photo credit: @GTV_Ghana.

Source: Twitter

The milestone is presently held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who achieved it after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

In a video, people who have flocked to the Akwaaba Village in Accra to witness Afua Asantewaa's daring mission to achieve the milestone cheered amid the official announcement.

Watch the video below:

How people reacted to Afua Asantewaa's achievement

Netizens who thronged the comments section shared different opinions.

@star_greatnesz1 indicated:

All this celebs and Politicians who went der no one could even provide water tents for the supporters there not to talk about snacks n drinks sef on Christmas season . Free food tent sef should have been there . Y3n y3 ma nor ny3 f3.All this food n drinks brands in Gh.

@boldhead777 commented:

Who certified the results, let's give her more vim and stop the unnecessary early excitement.

@xaliamaama commented:

I feel so emotional for this Lady. I don't know what to do to support her. I wish her all the happiness, Joy and fulfilment in this life.

@kofiprince_ posted:

See how I'm smiling.

@gkorsah reacted:

Congratulations to her.

@AbordoKing commented:

She should try and go beyond 135, cos by all means, this whites will punch holes into her time. JAH WILL SEE THROUGH.

Afua Asantewaa rocks an African print dress and no makeup for Day 1 of sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum officially began her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt in a stylish African print dress with three-quarter sleeves. The classy ball gown was designed with gold silk fabric that complimented her melanin skin.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum opted to do the live broadcast with her bare face, no makeup, and no earrings as she performed hit songs from top female musicians, namely Becca, Adina, Wendy Shay, Sefa and the late Ebony Reigns, for the first two hours.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum gives fans a teaser ahead of sing-a-thon

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shared an excerpt of her upcoming performance with her followers.

She announced her intention to break the record on December 8, 2023, at the Electroland Stores in Accra.

The announcement was anything but a flop; hundreds of people, including media houses, potential sponsors, friends and family, were present to support and wish her well.

Source: YEN.com.gh