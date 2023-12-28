A video of Jasmine Sing criticizing Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in relation to the singing marathon has gone viral

She predicted doom for Afua by saying her record attempt will be an exercise in futility because she will not be named the new singathon record holder

She also claimed to be the first to apply to the Guinness World Records seeking approval to attempt the singathon

A Nigerian lady, Jazmine Sing has predicted doom for Afua Asantewaa regarding her quest to become the record holder for the longest singing marathon held by an individual.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Celebrities Buzz showed the pretty TikToker looking visibly angry and apparently hurling invectives at some people who had joined her TikTok live video.

Jazmine Sing calls out Afua Aduonum Photo credit: @Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum @jazminesing_/Instagram

Even though she did not directly mention the name of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, she remarked that persons supporting the Ghanaian can pray and fast yet she will not be named as the new record holder for the longest singing marathon.

She further added that between herself and Afua, she was the first to apply to the Guinness World Records for permission to attempt the longest singing marathon hence moves by another to also take on the same challenge is nothing short of greed and jealousy.

At the time of writing the report, the video by Jazmine Sing had raked in over 57 comments and 5000 views.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video urged Afua to simply ignore her while others also remarked that her utterances were just an attention seeking move.

Akosua Sala Asiamah stated:

I don't blame her ,I blame those that were supporting her

Louis Houessou wrote:

We don’t have your time at this moment.we will get back to you after the 4day u go smell pepper

Afua Aduonum unofficially break 105 hour-singathon record

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has unofficially broken the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The Guinness World Records is, however, yet to formally accept and certify her as the new record holder.

The milestone is presently held by India's Sunil Waghmare

