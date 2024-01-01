A nine-year-old boy has caused a stir on social media after he gained admission to study at Mfantsipim School

The quiet looking boy who is trending online was seen in a group photograph with some men on the campus of the school

Many people who thronged to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the the age of the boy

Social media has been sent into a frenzy after it emerged that a nine-year-old boy who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) had gained admission to Mfantsipim School.

A photo which is making waves on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Mfantsipim Old Boys Community showed the smallish looking boy wearing a white long sleeve shirt and khaki trousers posing for a group picture with three men.

Nine-year-old gains admission Tto Mfantsipim Photo credit: @Mfantsipim Old Boys Community/Facebook @mfantsipimschool/Instagram

Although details about the boy remains sketchy, it is reported that he is studying General Science.

At the time of writing the report, the post which had raked in over 300 likes and 40 comments was captioned:

"The youngest Mfantsipim student at the moment. I understand he is 9 years old. He equals Senior Tsatsu Tsikata's record... His age mates must be either in class 3 or class 4",

Ghanaians react to the age of the form 1 boy

Netizens who thronged comments section of the post expressed varied opinions regarding the age of the Form 1 student.

Emmanuel Seyram Duku commeted:

At this rate he will be done with SHS at 12??? And university at 16-17??? Ah well…..let me be going

Ebenezer Kittoe reacted:

Intellectual ability though important should not be the only consideration. Emotional, physical and psychological maturity is also very important.

Prince Panyin Mannoh added:

Those days na we figga we be the kiddies o... Rydee, kiddies dey pop up for the school inners. How 9 years fi dey form 1 So he go plete school then he chop 12 years?

Michael Aikins reactedd:

Wish him well. The Saints we hold up for him. Mfantsipim is a free spirited institution for higher learning. He will make it.

Teacher question Form 1 boy about his age

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher was stunned after he met a smallish-looking form one student in his class and decided to ask him a few questions.

The TikTok video showed the boy neatly dressed and answering questions about his name, age and the region he hails from.

Wearing a bright smile, the boy acted very calm and composed as he answered the questions in a respectful manner.

