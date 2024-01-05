A video of Tyrone Marhguy speaking on the 2023 WASSCE has gone viral on social media

The young Rastafarian who bagged 8As in the WASSCE revealed he opted to not use a calculator while writing Core Mathematics

He described Core Mathematics as his favourite paper and wanted to make the WASSCE experience a memorable one

Tyrone Marhguy has made an interesting disclosure regarding what happened while he was writing the Core Mathematics paper during the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The old student of Achimota School who recently grabbed the headlines after he bagged 8As in the WASSCE and also excelled in SAT said he purposefully chose not to use a calculator in solving the Core Maths questions during the exam.

Quizzed by the interviewer why he decided to do that, the young Rastafarian who seemed excited stated that Mathematics is his favourite subject and because of that he wanted to do something that he would be proud of.

"The thing was that the way I love Maths I want it to be memorable so that I one day when I sit down and I am like Tyrone you did your best.

OWASS NSMQ star celebrates Tyrone Marhguy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Paul Azunre, a National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) champion in 2002 has commended praised Tyrone Marhguy for excelling in the WASSCE.

He said Tyrone’s pass was for every Ghanaian Rasta who had faced harassment and unlawful confrontations because of their hairstyle.

He appreciated Tyrone for making all Rastafarians in Ghana proud and proving to society that they are intelligent.

KOD Gifts Tyrone GH¢5,000 and products

Also, Kofi Okyere-Darko, known in entertainment circles as KOD, fulfilled a promise to give Tyrone Marhguy a Christmas treat.

The CEO of NINETEEN57 pledged to honour the former Achimota School student after he passed the WASSCE.

The entrepreneur posted visuals showing moments he posed with Tyrone and his two sisters at NINETEEN57, where he presented cash and products to him.

