A distraught KNUST final-year student has strongly lamented after the school denied his brother acceptance

He explained in a post seen by YEN.com.gh that his brother was denied admission this year despite having earned admittance the previous year with the same results

Following the publishing of a screenshot of his complaint on X (formerly Twitter), online users shared their thoughts

A final-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has bitterly lamented after the school denied his brother admission.

He sent a message to Voice of KNUST to vent his displeasure about the development after the establishment released the acceptance list for the 2023/2024 academic year.

In a screenshot sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man disclosed that his brother gained admittance into KNUST last year but could not attend due to unexplained reasons.

''I'm a final-year student in TECH. I don't understand why my brother couldn't get in this year. Meanwhile, he applied with the same results and was admitted last year but unfortunately could not go.

''How come he didn't get it this time around? This year's admission is something else,'' @VOICE_of_KNUST posted on X.

KNUST undergraduate and postgraduate applicants can log in to check their 2023/2024 admissions status here.

Read the post below:

Peeps share different reactions

Reactions followed the post by Voice of KNUST. YEN.com.gh compiled some here.

@lawyer_drake said:

Let them know this is not a green light but rather a yellow light wai. Cos eei some have started buying their things.

@FatahiAbdulRauf indicated:

We are worried. Please give us the exact date for the admissions.

@Sqweh_root reacted:

How can u have an aggregate 7 and choose programs like political science and sociology?

