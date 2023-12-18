A video of a Form 1 boy being questioned in class has sparked reactions online

The boy was questioned by his class teacher about his age, his hometown and his name

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the teacher

A Ghanaian teacher was left in awe after he met a smallish looking Form 1 student in his class and decided to ask him a few questions.

The video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @bechempresec1 showed the boy neatly dressed and answering questions about his name, his age and the region he hails from.

With other students looking on in anxiety, the 13-year-old boy who wore a bright smile and acted very calm and composed as he answered the questions in a respectful manner.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video shared varying opinions on the age of the boy with many saying having a 13-year-old boy in SHS is not an extraordinary.

user587500408060 stated:

I went to Shs1 at age 13,so this No be news

@Estee gee wrote:

l went SHS at the year 2014 how intelligent and smart I was not today

Tasha MPG23 indicated:

I was 14 years when I was in shs 1 too

1Shaibu sdded

Lol Ezekiel come Adisco na he chop 11years lol pass

The God’s very own replied:

My daughter is 11 years in Shs one ooo

Presec Form 1 boy looks sad on first day at school

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young boy’s demeanour on his first day in Senior High School got many people talking.

The TikTok video captured the moment the handsome boy was chauffeured to the prestigious Presbyterian Boy's Senior High School (Presec-Legon).

After his arrival, the young student did not seem happy as he sat away from other students with his hands on his jaw.

Another moment saw him standing alone and thinking, this time around, with his hands behind his back.

