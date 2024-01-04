A young man is not happy with the University of Ghana after it released the admissions list for successful applicants

Taking to social media, he lamented that his relative had good grades in the 2023 WASSCE but was still denied admission

Many people also shared their grievances and concerns regarding the admission list released by the university.

A young Ghanaian man could not contain his frustration after realising that the name of his relative was not part of the 2023/2024 undergraduate admission list released by the University of Ghana

In a post on X, the young man, @Diabolic_mik, in expressing his displeasure, shared a photo of his relative's WASSCE result slip, which revealed that the old student of Juaben SHS got five As and three Bs.

Man reacts to University of Ghana admissions list Photo credit: @Diabolic_mik, ug.edu.gh

Source: UGC

He tried finding out what could possibly be the reason why such a brilliant student who excelled in the WASSCE would be denied admission to the University of Ghana.

"Have been checking and refreshing your page from the day admissions were released but still can’t find her name. Does it mean a student with this grades couldn’t get admission? Please help because we are in a dilemma and need to make a decision today," his post read.

The young man voiced out his concerns in reaction to a post by the Voice of Legon on its X page, clarifying that applicants who had D7 in any of the core subjects do not qualify for admission.

Ghanaians react to man's post about the admission list released by the University of Ghana

Many who reacted to the post expressed disappointment that their names were not found on the admissions list released by the university.

@Debanks223 wrote:

Is there any second batch cause my sister didn’t even had C4 baa hasn’t getting admission

@heisumar001 commented:

When are they gonna call the second batch ? And the third ?

@durk_micky02 stated:

Oh chale why you guys dey do that You for do wild release the something give we we dey beg wai oh

Boy with aggregate 12 laments as he is denied admission

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that an SHS graduate also expressed disappointment as he was denied admission to study at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The SHS graduate sought answers as to why he was denied admission to KNUST despite getting aggregate 12 in the WASSCE.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh