The BBC has released an investigation on the Synagogue Church of All Nations founder TB Joshua

The investigation, which spanned two years, includes allegations of sexual assault and faked miracles

Over 25 former disciples of TB Joshua from countries like the UK, Nigeria and Ghana spoke to the BBC

A BBC report has shown evidence of widespread abuse and torture by the Synagogue Church of All Nations founder, TB Joshua.

In the report, Synagogue Church of All Nations members made allegations of sexual assault and forced abortions against TB Joshua, who died in 2021.

Synagogue Church of All Nations founder, TB Joshua (R). Source: Getty Images

The allegations span almost 20 years, according to the report.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations did not respond to the allegations in the BBC report but said the claims were unfounded.

Over 25 former disciples of TB Joshua from countries like the UK, Nigeria, the US, South Africa, Ghana and Namibia spoke to the BBC.

The BBC released the three-part documentary on its YouTube page.

A number of the victims were in their teens when they first joined TB Joshua's church.

The BBC's findings over its two-year investigation also include reports of faked miracle healings.

