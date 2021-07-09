Prof Naana Jane, Alabi, others represent NDC at TB Joshua's funeral in Nigeria

A four-member NDC delegation have been spotted at the funeral of Nigerian televangelist, Prophet TB Joshua

Former President Mahama sent them to represent him at the one-week-long funeral and burial service for the late televangelist

The delegation was led by Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman

A four-member National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegation led by Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman have been spotted at the funeral of Nigerian televangelist, Prophet TB Joshua.

Former President John Dramani Mahama delegated them to represent him at the week-long burial service.

The delegation includes Professor Joshua Alabi, Madam Sherry Ayitey, and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.

Prof Naana Jane, Alabi, other represent NDC at TB Joshua's funeral in Nigeria Photo credit: CitiNews

Source: UGC

They are currently at the Lagos, Nigeria branch of the Synagogue Church of All Nations where the activities are being held.

In a report filed by CitiNews, John Dramani Mahama in his earlier tribute described the late preacher as an extraordinary servant of God.

Mahama's decision to send a delegation to the funeral of the late TB Joshua is as a result of the relationship between him and the late former president Mills.

T B Joshua

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua died on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at age 57.

He died exactly a week to his 58th birthday which would have been on June 12.

The televangelist reportedly died not long after he had finished a programme at his church in Lagos.

He left behind, his wife, Evelyn Joshua and three daughters, Serah, Promise and Heart Joshua.

TB Joshua and Atta Mills

TB Joshua was close to Ghana’s late President, John Evans Atta Mills.

He prayed and prophesied that the late President Mills will emerge victorious in the 2008 general elections after several failed attempts to be president.

When Mills emerged victorious, TB Joshua organised a thanksgiving service for him at the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria.

In other news

A Cameroonian pastor has gone viral over a video of him allegedly predicting TB Joshua's death.

In a video posted on May 4, 2021, the preacher who goes by the name Prophet Paul Me on social media said he saw Joshua being carried to heaven by angels.

“I am only saying what I saw. I will not say what I did not see. I was taken up to heaven. The windows of heaven were opened for me and I stood looking down at the earth," he preached.

According to Paul, while in heaven, he saw Joshua being carried by six angels.

Source: Yen