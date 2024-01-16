The Guinness World Records has provided an update on the cook-a-thon attempt by Failatu Abdul Razak

It acknowledged receipt of the evidence of the cook-a-thon and disclosed that the review would take a bit longer

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the disclosure by GWR

Ghanaians eagerly waiting for the Guinness World Records to make a pronouncement on its decision regarding the cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) world record attempt by Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak have been dealt a big blow.

This comes after a netizen @IbrahimAbubakar0407 asked for an update from the Guinness World Record on the record attempt by Chef Failatu on her quest to become the individual with the longest cooking time.

"Thank you GWR. And again Faila the cookathon in Ghana pls is she the current record holder?

In response, the Guinness World Records disclosed that it had received evidence of the cook-a-thon attempt and was still reviewing it.

It said the review for Chef Failatu's 227-hour cook-a-thon would take longer.

"That's going to take a little longer to review," the GWR replied.

Ghanaians react to the update by the GWR

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post expressed diverse views on the disclosure made by the Guinness World Records.

MINE ALONE commented:

Please what about our sister faila too please don’t keep us waiting for long ooo please

Lilibox reacted:

What about the man from Ghana standing!

Ama Fanta replied:

Now everything in Africa will start applying to drink coffee we can drink hot koko under one seconds

NANAYAA indicated:

We r waiting for de ladies who sang n cooked in Ghana dierr result pls cux Dey did very well

KFD indicated:

I wanna have an award too

Failatu gives breakdown of foods served

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Failatu Abdul Razak has provided interesting statistics relating to her just-ended 10-day cooking marathon, where she cooked for 227 hours.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian chef took to her Facebook page, where she shared an artwork revealing the highlights of her cooking marathon.

It has now come to bear that during the ten-day period, Chef Failatu prepared 156 different kinds of foods. With this, 2864 plates were served, out of which 450 plates went to an orphanage, the homeless and the less privileged.

