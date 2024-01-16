A young man who was sighted at the cook-a-thon of Chef Failatu with a mat and a buuta is trending once again

This comes after he was offered a job as a front desk officer at a facility in Tamale

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have congratulated him on his job appointment

Anas Hamdan, a young man who slept at Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's ten-day cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) has been offered a new job.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh in the Facebook group of INSIDE LIFE LOE had two photos of the young man, one which showed him receiving a meal during the cook-a-thon and another which captured him with a colleague at his new workplace looking happy.

Ghanaian who slept at cook-a-thon gets job Photo credit: @INSIDE LIFE LOE/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post revealed that Anas, who rose to fame during the cook-a-thon began work on Monday, January 15, 2024, as a front desk officer and will now provide staff support at his workplace.

"Anas will assist with front desk service as well as provide staff support for the outfit's Astro-turf pitch, restaurant, swimming pool and nightclub facilities at the newly established restaurant in Tamale," the post read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing, the post had raked in over 400 likes and 23 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Anas Hamdan

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated Anas Hamdam on his new role.

Wizy Wonder Dogbey Kofi reacted:

People are meeting their helpers at places. May we also meet ours soon

Kpodo William lamented:

When it's your right, basket will even hold water fr you. Congrats bro.

Ofori Yere Akosua Afrakumar replied:

Ofori Yere Akosua Afrakuma e he doesn’t run to another cook-a- thon

Abu Nkansah Seth replied:

God works in so many ways for his people, hallelujah

Chef Faila gives breakdown of cook-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Failatu Abdul Razak shared an artwork revealing the highlights of her cooking marathon.

It has now come to bear that during the ten-day period, Chef Failatu prepared 156 different kinds of foods.

With this, 2864 plates were served, out of which 450 plates went to an orphanage, the homeless and the less privileged.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh