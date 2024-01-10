Chef Failtu Abdul has opened up on the highlights of her 10-day cooking marathon that was held in Tamale

In a post, she revealed the different kinds of meals she cooked and the number of plates that were served

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post showered praises on her for completing the cook-a-thon

Chief Failatu Abdul Razak has provided interesting statistics relating to her just-ended 10-day cooking marathon, where she cooked for 227 hours.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian chef took to her Facebook page, where she shared an artwork revealing the highlights of her cooking marathon.

It has now come to bear that during the ten-day period, Chef Failatu prepared 156 different kinds of foods.

With this, 2864 plates were served, out of which 450 plates went to an orphanage, the homeless and the less privileged.

She did all these as part of an effort to break the current world record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 800 likes and 100 comments.

"In the spirit of gratitude, I find myself overwhelmed by the results of the collective effort we've put forth. A brief breakdown of what we've accomplished from day 1 to day 10, this gives me maximum joy. Thank you all," the post read

Netizens commend Chef Failatu

Ghanaians who reacted to the post were commended for successfully completing the cooking marathon.

Sualih Sualih commented:

Very impressive! Congratulations to you Chef Failatu. Indeed you have made our country and mother Africa proud.

Franca Essien revealed:

"Being powerful is like being a lady. If you have to tell people you are,you aren't. Congratulations dearest

Madi Raf Gee Guda stated:

Congratulations and keep up the good

Margaret Addo stated:

Congratulations. God bless you for making Ghana proud

Chef Faila honoured by Chef association

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Chefs Association has bestowed the title of Executive Chef on Chef Failatu.

The recognition came during Chef Failatu's ongoing cook-a-thon, when the Association visited to offer their support.

Chef Isaac, speaking on behalf of the Association, expressed their unwavering support for Failatu's ambitious endeavour.

