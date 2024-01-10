Failatu Abdul Razak was left emotional and shedding tears after she brought her longest cooking marathon world record attempt to an end

Chef Faila's cook-a-thon ended on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after 227 hours of cooking

If approved, Faila will be taking over from the current record hold Alan Fisher, a chef from Ireland

Failatu Abdul Razak has ended her attempt to break the Guinness World Records' longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Faila's culinary challenge came to an end on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after she had done 227 hours of cooking.

Starting on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, the cook-a-thon had been initially planned to last for five days, a total of 120 hours. She sought to beat the record of 119 hours set by Irish chef Alan Fisher. But the plans were changed, extending it to 10 days.

Faila gets emotional after ending cook-a-thon

Moments after turning off the fire, Chef Faila got draped with the flag of Ghana. An emotional Faila was captured, almost shedding tears.

Sharing the photos to announce the end of her cook-a-thon, Faila, who has now been promoted to the rank of executive chef, quoted the famous Independence Day speech by Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

"Allow me to borrow a part of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s words: “At long last, the battle has ended.” I couldn’t help but be overwhelmed with excitement and joy. You’ve been by my side on this journey from the very first minute to 227 hours. Now, it’s time for us to rejoice and jubilate. This victory is dedicated to God and Ghana! Thank you all, m’pagya!"

Ugandan Chef Mama D reacts to cook-a-thon attempt in Ghana

Meanwhile, a Ugandan chef who cooked for 144 hours with the hope of breaking the world record for the longest cooking marathon has reacted to the cook-a-thon attempt by Ghanaian chef Faliatu Abdul Razak.

The Ugandan, Mama D, revealed she has decided not to embark on another cook-a-thon but rather target a different world record.

Many people who commented on her post supported her decision to attempt another record.

