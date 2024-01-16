The GWR has said it is still reviewing the evidence sent by Afua Asantewaa in relation to her singing marathon world record attempt

It revealed that after the review is done, the result from the GWR would be sent to Afua Adounum

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the GWR

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has provided another update regarding the singing marathon (sing-a-thon) that Afua Aduonum embarked on recently.

The response was on the backdrop of the question a netizen asked after the Guinness World Records took its TikTok page to share a video announcing that a German man, Felix von Meibom has set a new world record for the fastest time to drink a cup of coffee.

GWR provides update on Afua Aduonum's sing-a-thon Photo credit: @Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum/Facebook

Source: Facebook

As many congratulated Felix von Meibomon in the comment section, a netizen @cute_gyebuaxx asked for an update on the record attempt by Afua Aduonum on her quest to become the individual with the longest singing marathon by an individual.

"@Guinness World Records please there was this girl in Ghana who did a singing marathon. Can you please say something about it, cos we’ve been waiting".

In a quick response, the GWR disclosed that the evidence of Afua's attempt is still under review.

"We've been reviewing Afua's evidence and will be letting her know the results soon" the GWR replied.

Peeps react to the update on Afua Aduonum's sing-a-thon

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the post shared mixed reactions about the disclosure.

Portia commented:

We are waiting please

Maka Shop

Thank you very much

Anowah stated:

My people @ghana over you

Everything kimmy commented:

Moaky3 dodo masa

Afua Aduonum eyes four more records

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum disclosed that she applied for four more Guinness World Record (GWR) attempts.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum disclosed to the Daily Graphic that her team sent the necessary videos and documents to the Guinness World Records for review and results.

She said in addition to the longest sing-a-thon attempt which many know of, her team also applied for four other GWR attempts, which include the first Ghanaian and African female to perform for five continuous days, the longest-lasting musical event in Ghana and Africa, the first musical show to attract eight DJs in continuous performance across five days, and the first female to attempt a singing marathon.

Source: YEN.com.gh