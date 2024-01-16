Emmanuel Osei Bonsu, a Ghanaian residing in the US, shared his reservations about sponsoring his wife's move to the US

Emmanuel Osei Bonsu, a Ghanaian residing in the United States, has expressed reluctance to sponsor his wife to the US, citing potential marriage challenges.

He voiced concerns about some spouses marrying individuals abroad solely for the opportunity to travel, often leading to divorces after arrival.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Emmanuel said he is therefore contemplating either a permanent move to Ghana or his wife finding her way to the US independently.

He emphasised the prevalence of such issues among Ghanaians abroad. He highlighted his preference for starting a business for his wife in Ghana rather than risking their marriage dynamics by bringing her to the US.

Emmanuel stressed his willingness to relocate to Ghana permanently or support his wife's endeavours within the country.

Emphasising the potential problems in marriages involving individuals from different countries, Emmanuel advocated for practical solutions to maintain the relationship's stability. He insisted that if his wife chose to remain in Ghana, they could sustain their marriage without cohabiting, stating that his parents brought him abroad so hers could facilitate her travel.

Ghanaian man says marriages in Ghana are better than those abroad

Albert Osei Tutu, a Ghanaian in the UK, also said marriages in Ghana are far better than those abroad, and he gave his reasons.

Albert said most couples abroad divorce at the slightest provocation, compared to Ghana, where they'll at least try to solve their issues.

He gave an example of partners abroad not seeing each other often because of their work schedule, but in Ghana, couples are sure to see each other most nights.

Man happy his wife joined him abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the US said, unlike other men, he has not regretted allowing his wife to join him abroad.

Koo Ofori said his wife has been helpful since she joined him in America.

"My wife Gloria Ofori, Nana Ama from Dome has helped me a lot. I've heard people bring their partners abroad and then they start having issues but as for me, my wife has helped me."

