Ghanaian entrepreneur Yaw Boadu, a Mobile Money (MOMO) super-agent, said he would not travel abroad in search of greener pastures

This is because he is dedicated to his thriving business, wife and three children and would not leave them

Yaw Boadu, who transitioned from a Susu Collector to a MoMo service provider, said the venture is profitable, and he is content making millions locally

Ghanaian businessman Yaw Boadu, based in the Eastern Region, has expressed his willingness to stay in Ghana and continue to make his thriving Mobile Money (MoMo) super-agent business grow instead of travelling to work abroad.

Yaw Boadu highlighted the financial success of his business, emphasising that he earns substantial profits, making the prospect of working abroad unnecessary.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Yaw Boadu, who initially started as a Susu Collector, transitioned into MoMo transactions, where customers could conveniently access their money without withdrawal charges, contributing to his business's prosperity.

Expressing reluctance to work or live abroad, Yaw Boadu emphasised his preference for occasional visits rather than a permanent move.

He opined that the high amount needed to secure a visa for foreign travel could be used for businesses in Ghana that would make one prosper.

Yaw Boadu added that he is fulfilled with his life in Ghana, considering that he has a wife, three children, and a fulfilling and thriving business.

UK-Based Ghanaian Says She Wants To Return Home

Meanwhile, Abena Serwaa, a Ghanaian living in the UK, expressed discontent with her life abroad, citing a lack of social life and a demanding job schedule.

Despite her brother's support in facilitating the trip and finding employment, Serwaa revealed her unhappiness in the UK.

Dissatisfied with her current situation, she wanted to return to Ghana permanently if she had £30,000.

Ghanaian Man In Canada Plans To Return To Ghana In 2024

In another story, a Ghanaian residing in Canada, known as Kweku, plans to return to Ghana in 2024 after ten years of studying in various countries, including France, Poland, the USA, and Canada, where he obtained a PhD in radiation physics.

Kweku expressed his intention to contribute to Ghana's development with the knowledge acquired during his studies, emphasizing that his goal was never to stay abroad permanently.

He mentioned monitoring political developments between NDC and NPP, indicating a desire to utilise his experiences to contribute to Ghana politically upon his return.

