Marcus, a Ghanaian man living in Germany has shared the challenges of his failed marriage, revealing that his ex-wife criticised him for bringing her to Germany.

Marcus said his former wife called him a fool for not bringing his brother or another family member to Germany but instead choosing to help her come abroad.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Marcus said he and his wife were friends while he was in Ghana.

Marcus said he brought his wife to Germany three months after their marriage but she became his nemesis.

According to Marcus, they reconnected on Facebook six years after he travelled abroad. Two months later, he sent representatives to ask for her hand in marriage.

Marcus recounted that he brought his ex-wife to Germany within three months of their marriage while he was still undocumented.

Marcus believes the marriage collapsed due to his ex-wife's desire to travel abroad. According to Marcus, the marriage collapsed a year after they became a couple.

He emphasised that many Ghanaian couples in Germany cohabitate for convenience rather than genuine affection.

Ghanaian man says marriages in Ghana are better than those abroad

Albert Osei Tutu, a Ghanaian in the UK, also said marriages in Ghana are far better than those abroad, and he gave his reasons.

Albert said most couples abroad divorce at the slightest provocation, compared to Ghana, where they'll at least try to solve their issues.

He gave an example of partners abroad not seeing each other often because of their work schedule, but in Ghana, couples are sure to see each other most nights.

