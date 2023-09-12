GES academic calendar for 2023: The new updated Term dates for 2023/2024

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is a government organisation under the Ministry of Education tasked with carrying out policies that guarantee Ghanaians of school age acquire quality formal education regardless of their gender, ethnicity, impairment, religion, or political beliefs. The organisation has recently released new updated calendar dates for 2023 and 2024. So, what's the new GES academic calendar for 2023?

The Ghana Education Service's revised academic calendar applies to all public schools. This includes Senior High Secondary (SHS), technical and vocational education training (TVET), Junior High (JHS), elementary, and kindergarten institutions.

GES academic calendar for 2023/2024

The updated academic calendar is a significant educational breakthrough since it is projected to increase educational quality and allow students to make up for lost academic time.

GES academic calendar for SHS 2023

The following is the SHS's current double-track schedule, released by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education.

SHS double track first semester reopening date

Form Opening date Closing date 1 20 February 2023 13 April 2023 2 10 January 2023 17 February 2023 3 10 January 2023 5 April 2023

SHS double track first semester break

Form From To 1 14 April 2023 8 June 2023 2 18 February 2023 10 April 2023 3 6 April 2023 16 April 2023

Back from first-semester vacation/break for Senior High Secondary double track

Form Opening date Closing date 1 9 June 2023 10 August 2023 2 11 April 2023 1 June 2023 3 17 April 2023 1 June 2023

SHS double track first semester vacation date/break

Form From To 1 11 August 2023 17 September 2023 2 2 June 2023 13 August 2023 3 2 June 2023 8 June 2023

SHS double track second semester reopening dates

Form Opening date Closing date 1 18 September 2023 30 November 2023 2 14 August 2023 30 November 2023 3 9 June 2023 15 September 2023

New GES single-track academic calendar for SHS

The following is the SHS's current single-track academic calendar, released by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education.

SHS single track first semester reopening date

Form Opening date Closing date 1 20 February 2023 5 April 2023 2 10 January 2023 5 April 2023 3 10 January 2023 5 April 2023

SHS single track first semester vacation date

Form From To 1 6 April 2023 16 April 2023 2 6 April 2023 16 April 2023 3 2 June 2023 8 June 2023

SHS single track second semester reopening date

Form Opening date Closing date 1 17 April 2023 15 September 2023 2 17 April 2023 25 August 2023 3 9 June 2023 15 September 2023

SHS single track second semester vacation date

Form 1 second-semester vacation date is 16 September 2023.

Form 2 second-semester vacation date is 26 August 2023.

GES academic calendar for 2023 for basic schools

The following is the 2023 academic calendar for basic schools in Ghana, released by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education.

JHS 2, KG, Basic Opening date Closing date First term 10 January 2023 24 March 2023 Second term 3 April 2023 15 June 2023 Third term 27 June 2023 14 September 2023

JHS 2, KG, and basic school vacation

JHS 2, KG, Basic From To First term 25 March 2023 2 April 2023 Second term 16 June 2023 26 June 2023 Third term End of the academic year End of the academic year

The new academic calendar for JHS 3

The current academic schedule for Junior High School 3 has been made public by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education.

JHS 3 Opening date Closing date First term 10 January 2023 24 March 2023 Second term 3 April 2023 15 June 2023 Third term 27 June 2023 BECE in September 2023

JHS 3 vacation

JHS 3 From To First term 25 March 2023 2 April 2023 Second term 16 June 2023 26 June 2023 Third term End of the academic year End of the academic year

Above is the new updated GES academic calendar for 2023. The academic calendar applies to all public schools, which includes Senior High Secondary (SHS), technical and vocational education training (TVET), Junior High (JHS), elementary, and kindergarten institutions.

