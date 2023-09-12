Global site navigation

GES academic calendar for 2023: The new updated Term dates for 2023/2024
Study

GES academic calendar for 2023: The new updated Term dates for 2023/2024

by  Tatiana Thiga

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is a government organisation under the Ministry of Education tasked with carrying out policies that guarantee Ghanaians of school age acquire quality formal education regardless of their gender, ethnicity, impairment, religion, or political beliefs. The organisation has recently released new updated calendar dates for 2023 and 2024. So, what's the new GES academic calendar for 2023?

GES academic calendar for 2023
Smiling black schoolgirl with a textbook. Photo: pexels.com, @mary-taylor (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The Ghana Education Service's revised academic calendar applies to all public schools. This includes Senior High Secondary (SHS), technical and vocational education training (TVET), Junior High (JHS), elementary, and kindergarten institutions.

GES academic calendar for 2023/2024

The updated academic calendar is a significant educational breakthrough since it is projected to increase educational quality and allow students to make up for lost academic time.

GES academic calendar for SHS 2023

The following is the SHS's current double-track schedule, released by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education.

SHS double track first semester reopening date

FormOpening dateClosing date
120 February 202313 April 2023
210 January 202317 February 2023
310 January 20235 April 2023

SHS double track first semester break

FormFromTo
114 April 20238 June 2023
218 February 202310 April 2023
36 April 202316 April 2023

Back from first-semester vacation/break for Senior High Secondary double track

FormOpening dateClosing date
19 June 202310 August 2023
211 April 20231 June 2023
317 April 20231 June 2023

SHS double track first semester vacation date/break

FormFrom To
111 August 202317 September 2023
22 June 202313 August 2023
32 June 20238 June 2023

SHS double track second semester reopening dates

FormOpening dateClosing date
118 September 202330 November 2023
214 August 202330 November 2023
39 June 202315 September 2023

New GES single-track academic calendar for SHS

GES academic calendar for 2023
A black woman and students during lessons. Photo: pexels.com, @katerina-holmes
Source: UGC

The following is the SHS's current single-track academic calendar, released by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education.

SHS single track first semester reopening date

FormOpening dateClosing date
120 February 20235 April 2023
210 January 20235 April 2023
310 January 20235 April 2023

SHS single track first semester vacation date

FormFrom To
16 April 202316 April 2023
26 April 202316 April 2023
32 June 20238 June 2023

SHS single track second semester reopening date

FormOpening dateClosing date
117 April 202315 September 2023
217 April 202325 August 2023
39 June 202315 September 2023

SHS single track second semester vacation date

  • Form 1 second-semester vacation date is 16 September 2023.
  • Form 2 second-semester vacation date is 26 August 2023.
GES academic calendar for 2023
A cheerful Muslim woman with papers and a backpack. Photo: pexels.com, @gabby-k
Source: UGC

GES academic calendar for 2023 for basic schools

The following is the 2023 academic calendar for basic schools in Ghana, released by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education.

JHS 2, KG, BasicOpening dateClosing date
First term10 January 202324 March 2023
Second term3 April 202315 June 2023
Third term27 June 202314 September 2023

JHS 2, KG, and basic school vacation

JHS 2, KG, BasicFromTo
First term25 March 20232 April 2023
Second term16 June 202326 June 2023
Third termEnd of the academic yearEnd of the academic year

The new academic calendar for JHS 3

The current academic schedule for Junior High School 3 has been made public by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education.

JHS 3Opening dateClosing date
First term10 January 202324 March 2023
Second term3 April 202315 June 2023
Third term27 June 2023BECE in September 2023

JHS 3 vacation

JHS 3FromTo
First term25 March 20232 April 2023
Second term16 June 202326 June 2023
Third termEnd of the academic yearEnd of the academic year

Above is the new updated GES academic calendar for 2023. The academic calendar applies to all public schools, which includes Senior High Secondary (SHS), technical and vocational education training (TVET), Junior High (JHS), elementary, and kindergarten institutions.

Are you looking for the 2023 academic calendar for SHS? Yen.com.gh recently released a new and updated calendar with all the details. All the events during the academic year are listed on an academic calendar.

The Ghana Education Service (GES), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has released the 2023 academic calendar for Basic Schools, Senior High Schools (SHS), and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in preparation for the forthcoming academic year.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel