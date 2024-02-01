The man who was captured on camera speaking to a lady during the Cote D'Ivoire's AFCON celebration against Senegal has spoken

Anselme Santos apologised to his wife and children and confessed that he asked for the lady's number in the viral video

The video gained attention, showcasing the unexpected aftermath of the AFCON victory celebrations

Cote D'Ivoire experienced a surprising victory over Senegal in the 2023 AFCON at the round of 16 stage.

In a viral video, a man wearing an Ivorian jersey was captured getting too close to a lady who appeared uncomfortable with his advances amidst the post-match revelry. Images from the video have become meme material on social media.

According to sportsbrief.com, the man has been found. His name is Anselme Santos, and he shared what he was telling the lady then.

A collage of Anselme Santos making advances to a woman and Ivorian players jubilating after the win Photo credit: @ActuFoot_ & @CAF_Online

Ivorian man confesses asking woman for her number

During the celebration, Anselme Santos confessed to asking for the lady's number and expressed remorse for his actions. He apologised to his wife and children for putting up such an act.

In a post on X, formally Twitter @ActuFoot_ shared that Anselme Santos said:

“In the euphoria, I told him 'give me your number'. It wasn't mean, but she didn't want to. So I didn't insist. I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to the lady, my wife and my children."

Cote D'Ivoire secured a quarterfinal spot against Mali after defeating Senegal on penalties in a thrilling match ending 1-1 after regulation and extra time.

The incident has gained attention online, showcasing the unexpected twists and turns in the aftermath of the AFCON matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh