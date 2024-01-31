The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formally apologised for the Black Stars' disappointing exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations

Following the winless campaign, Head Coach Chris Hughton was dismissed, and a five-member committee led by Vice President Mark Addo was formed to find a new coach

The GFA emphasised its commitment to a thorough review of various aspects of the national team and pledged to work with stakeholders to rebuild Ghana's football

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a formal apology to the nation for the Black Stars' premature exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

The GFA accepted responsibility for the team's disappointing performance, acknowledging it fell short of national expectations.

Following Ghana's winless campaign and subsequent elimination, Head Coach Chris Hughton was dismissed, and the technical team dissolved, prompting the formation of a five-member committee led by Vice President Mark Addo to search for a new head coach.

the GFA expressed deep regret for the Black Stars' subpar showing at AFCON 2023, which included a defeat to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique, resulting in a group-stage exit with only two points.

The association apologised to the people of Ghana and all stakeholders, acknowledging the disappointment and frustration such results bring to the passionate football-loving nation.

The GFA took full responsibility for the team's letdown and emphasised its commitment to a thorough review of various aspects, including strategies, training, compensation, and the overall structure of the national team.

The association's executive council and the chairpersons of the Regional Football Associations (RFAs) conducted the review.

The association assured the public of its dedication to restoring the pride and success desired for the Black Stars, acknowledging the unwavering support of stakeholders. The GFA pledged to work tirelessly to rebuild and elevate the standard of Ghanaian football, recognising that the loyalty and passion of the fans are crucial driving forces behind these efforts.

Other Black Star Players Apologise For Poor AFCON Showing

Before GFA's apology, some Ghanaian players featured in the 2023 AFCON tournament have apologised for their early exit and poor performance.

The first to apologise was Alexander Djiku, who became Ghana's first goal scorer at this year's AFCON, followed by Joseph Paintsil and Mohammed Kudus.

The side captain, Andre Ayew, has also apologised and promised that the team would bounce back and perform better.

Hughton Accepts Responsibility For Black Stars' Woes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hughton accepted responsibility for Ghana's woes in the 2023 AFCON.

The 65-year-old, who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach in 2023, absolved his players of blame for the poor performance.

Hughton had incurred the wrath of supporters both in person and online because of the team's performances.

Source: YEN.com.gh