A Ghanian man is trending on social media after he set two Guinness World Records

Hayford Okine took to Facebook to announce the news of his success, where he showed the awards

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post showered praises on him over his accomplishment

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for a young Ghanaian acrobat, Hayford Okine after he etched his name in the Guinness Book of Records.

This comes after he set two new world records in Croatia and Italy in January 2024 and was duly acknowledged for his accomplishments..

Ghanaian man sets two new records Photo credit:@Hayford Okine/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The first record set by Hayford Okine is that he has become the first person to cover the greatest distance of thirty meters on a hoverboard while balancing ten glasses on a knife held in his mouth.

The second record is that he has also become the first person to cover the greatest distance of twenty meters on a hoverboard while balancing ten glasses on a knife held in his mouth.

In celebrating this achievement, Okine took to his Facebook page where he shared photos of the Guinness World Records plaques

The post on Hayford Okine's success had raked in over 200 likes and 90 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians congratulate Hayford Okine

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post showered him with praises for making Ghana proud.

Danil Korang stated:

Congratulations to you and your accomplishments.

Albertina Thompson indicated:

Congrats bro keep shining

Ebegyeso Anaman indicated:

Congratulations bro you deserve it

Afua Aduonum pays money to GWR to fast tarck her sing-a-ton review

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum disclosed that she had to pay fees to fast-track the review process of her Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon attempt.

She mentioned that Guinness World Records reached out to her to send her evidence due to the popularity of her attempt.

Afua said she had to pay a $650 (GH¢8,048.10) fee to fast-track the process, adding that she had to pay $100 (GH¢1,238.17) transaction fees, totalling $750 (GH¢9,286.27).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh