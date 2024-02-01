Ghana's Afua Asantewaa revealed that she had to pay a huge sum of money for Guinness World Records to speed up the review process of her sing-a-thon attempt

Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum disclosed that she had to pay fees to fast track the review process of her Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa opens up about the cost of fast tracking her GWR sing-a-thon review process

In an exclusive interview with Joy News, Afua Asantewaa mentioned that Guinness World Records reached out to her to send her evidence due to the popularity of her attempt.

She stated that after waiting two weeks after her attempt, she and her team decided to opt for the priority review, which came at a cost.

Mrs Aduonum said that the standard review process takes no less than 12 weeks, while the priority review takes about five working days.

She said she had to pay a $650 (GH¢8,048.10) fee to fast-track the process, adding that she had to pay $100 (GH¢1,238.17) transaction fees, totalling $750 (GH¢9,286.27).

Ghanaians reacted to the video

Below are reactions from Ghanaians regarding Afua Asantewaa paying huge fees to fast track the review process of her GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

@Akosuah_Tee said:

Nti Seesei biibia wop3 no “express” aa unless payment come inside, vim wai.

@___theSeraph said:

Ghanaians and fast connections. No patience, y3p3 bibia with a pinch of bribe. (Not saying what she paid was bribe though).

@I_Am_Winter said:

Expecting a fast review cos she knows the record won’t last since it’s already been broken by another lady.

@Lechiboroni said:

Why pay for expedited review ‍♂️⁉️ bibinii p3 no fast fast

