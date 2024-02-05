A video of Chef Smith's ongoing cook-a-thon has left many Ghanaians impressed

This comes after he served persons who had come to support him with some meals he had prepared

Many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video commended him

Chef Ebenezer Smith, the young Ghanaian man on a quest to set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, has impressed many people after a video of his ongoing cook-a-thon surfaced online.

A video that YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok showed the moment Chef Smith apparently after preparing banku with okro soup was getting the food ready to be served to people who had thronged the venue.

Chef Smith gives food to people at cook-a-thon venue Photo credit: @chefsmithghana/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video then showed the moment some people were filmed enjoying the balls of banku with okro soup prepared by the chef at the venue.

The 26-second video, which had raked in over 7000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"Food is ready at the Cook A Thon happing now at Amafia Shopping Center. Attempt to break the Guinness World record for longest cooking marathon by an individual."

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the ongoing cook-a-thon

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were eager to find out the location of the cook-a-thon.

Akua Ohemaa Belinda indicated:

I will come and support you anytime I don’t go to work ok don’t worry we ain’t there but our spirit is with you ok

SARFOWAA commented:

Tomorrow di333 I must pass through oooo.. brosss my food ooo

user2287381543117 commented:

you have all my support sir...God bless you. I will be there

Gloria Anima Jnr. indicated:

You have our support Sir. God will see you through successfully

LADYDEO added:

The okro looks beautiful

Man dances as he gets food Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man got all eyes on him at Chef Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon.

This comes after the young man displayed serious dance moves after he received his portion of free food at Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon.

Persons who thronged the venue cheered him on as he displayed one moe after the other.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh