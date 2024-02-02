A new update has been given regarding the ongoing cook-a-thon attempt by Chef Ebenezer Smith

The Ghanaian chef has now opted to cook for 1200 hours in his bid to break the current Guinness World Record Chef Alan Fisher

Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse views, with many expressing unhappiness with the move

Ghanaian Chef, Ebenezer Smith, who is on a mission to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time, has provided an update on his record attempt.

Taking to TikTok, the young man who commenced his cooking marathon revealed he would no longer cook for 360 hours as initially envisaged.

Ghanaian chef extends cooking time

Source: UGC

Rather, he will cook for 50 days continuously, translating into 1200 hours.

Chef Smith urged people to come out and support him on his daring adventure to dethrone Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who holds the current record after having cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

The announcement video had raked in over 600 likes and 45 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section shared diverse opinions over the decision, with some wondering why Chef Smith opted to embark on the cook-a-thon especially when the Guinness World Record had not made a determination on the earlier attempt by Chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

Reign indicated:

Tooooo early to challenge faila from de same country

ladyjulia85 commented:

what is this only in Ghana that you will see this

TEMA NAIL TECH wrote:

I had a dream a lot of people came to your end today, God is in control

BETTER HALF reacted:

so u people won't wait for people to even get the award first what is this

Chef Faila responds to cook-a-thon attempt in Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has said that she is not perturbed about the cook-a-thon attempt of Canadian-based Nigerian chef Beauty Obasuy

Chef Failatu, in a video, said that anybody attempting the same Guinness Work Record (GWR) to surpass her cooking hours could not intimidate her.

She said that she would reapply for the record and break it again.

