Henry Jackson, a Ghanaian in the Netherlands, shared his monthly earnings as a truck driver.

According to him, the job is also flexible, allowing him to choose his working hours and earn extra through overtime or night shifts.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Henry said he makes €4,000 (GH¢ 53,305) monthly as a truck driver.

He explained that his monthly earnings are between €2,900 (GH¢ 38,648) and €3,000 (GH¢ 39,981) without overtime. However, he does overtime almost every day and that brings his monthly salary to €4000 (GH¢53,305) — €3,600 (GH¢47,970) after taxes.

Few Ghanaians drive trucks in the Netherlands

Henry stated that despite the job's high-income potential, many Ghanaians are deterred by the perceived requirements.

Contrary to common belief, Henry clarified that being a truck driver in the Netherlands doesn't necessitate proficiency in Dutch. He noted that English is widely spoken and accepted as a second language, making it accessible for non-Dutch speakers.

In addressing the trend of young Ghanaians seeking opportunities abroad, Henry urged them to recognise the potential within Ghana itself. He highlighted the availability of opportunities domestically and abroad, suggesting that success is attainable with determination and hard work, regardless of location.

