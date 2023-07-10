Several Ghanaians are making it after they moved to other countries, including the United States of America

Solomon Mensah is one such person who said he is living his dream in America while he schools and works at the same time

The young Ghanaian said he makes enough money from his business which he knows he would not earn if he were in Ghana

There are so many Ghanaians living and working in the United States of America. Some make good money from their jobs and usually love sharing their stories.

Solomon Asumadu Mensah said he works part-time as a truck driver and makes $6000. He travelled to the US in August 2019.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Solomon said he did several jobs in Ghana before traveling. He worked as a blogger, DJ, and teacher at different times.

He travelled to the US in 2019. That was his second time travelling. Before relocating to America, he had travelled to Dubai, Singapore, and other countries.

He got a visa after he married a white woman who was an American citizen. He has one child with the woman now. They are separated now, but Solomon said he plays a crucial role in his son’s life.

“America has changed my life. In the same four years, I have my Associate Degree In Automotive Technology.”

After working as a driver in the Lift app for some years, Solomon now works as a part-time truck driver. He is still in school, hoping to get another degree.

"Truck driving is a lucrative business. Some people make about $150,000 every year from the company. I can say that when I deduct taxes and everything I need to set aside, I make $6000 a month.”

Ghanaian in the US says he makes $85K annually

It seems several Ghanaians who migrate to the United States of America are happy with their earnings.

Because another Ghanaian living in the US said, he makes $85,000 annually for working in the supply and logistics sector.

According to Emmanuel Amponsah, he has enough time to do other things, including taking naps, since he works from home.

Young Ghanaian In America earns $30 an hour as Data Centre Technician at Google

Meanwhile, another young Ghanaian in the US revealed that he makes a little over $30 an hour as a Data Centre Technician at Google.

Jeffrey Kuffuor indicated that when he was in Ghana, he always dreamt of traveling to the US for better opportunities.

He added that aside from the salary, the company offers other benefits, making working there enjoyable.

