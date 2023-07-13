Ghanaians living abroad engage in different kinds of jobs, including nursing, IT, carpentry, electrician, military, and truck driving among others

Recently some Ghanaian truck drivers in the United States of America have been revealing their earnings on the job, but many people do not believe them

One Ghanaian who started driving a truck in 2018 in the United States of America have come to explain how they are able to make such unbelievable amounts as drivers

David Appertey is a Ghanaian living in the United States of America who is in the truck-driving business. He owns four trucks.

He said the business is a lucrative one, and he has earned some good money since he started in 2018.

David added that he once made $12500 in three days for hauling pallets from one State to another.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, David explained that one person contacted him to take four pallets from New York to Utah and he charged $4000

“I got a load from a company called TQL and they paid $4500 for only three pallets and my truck can take 14 pallets. I got another load of four pallets for another $4000 and I got one pallet for another $4000. But it’s going the same way.”

David said he started the business based a recommendation from a friend. He started with a single-axle truck and bought a second truck after a month in the business.

He said the business is so lucrative that he makes at least $5000 in the week that business is slow.

“In a bad week where I do not get much load, after paying my taxes and tolls I can still take about $5000 home.”

David Appertey explained all these to buttress Solomon Asumadu’s story that he makes $6000 monthly as a part-time truck driver in the US.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian in the US said he makes $6000 monthly as a truck driver

It seems the truck driving business in America is quiet lucrative. Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on another Ghanaian who relocated to the USA and said he earns $6000 monthly as a part-time truck driver.

Solomon Asumadu said he is schooling so he can’t drive the truck full-time hence opting for part-time.

He admitted that America had changed his life. In his four years stay he has an Associate Degree In Automotive Technology and a well-paying job.

Another Ghanaian said he earns GH₵3,500 daily as truck driver in America

YEN.com.gh also reported that Isaac, a Ghanaian who relocated to the USA said he receives $300 as a daily salary for working as a truck driver.

He used his story to encourage young people who get the opportunity to travel to do so without hesitation.

The middle-aged man said that he did not regret travelling to the US six years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh