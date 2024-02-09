Marie Wiseborn, fiancee of musician Moses Bliss, celebrated her completion of a postgraduate diploma in Bar Vocational Studies Law Degree

Sharing her achievement on Instagram, she expressed gratitude for the support received during her academic journey

Moses Bliss, in turn, expressed pride in his fiancee's accomplishment and conveyed anticipation for their future together

Marie Wiseborn graduated with a postgraduate diploma from the City Law School University of London.

In an Instagram post, she described her postgraduate diploma experience as a short but memorable stage in her life.

Marie Wiseborn graduated with a postgraduate diploma from The City Law School Photo credit: @mariewiseborn

Source: Instagram

She shared some photos from her graduation with the caption:

"A short yet memorable chapter filled with a story of determination, joy, development and growth; signed off with God’s grace. Post Graduate Diploma in Bar Vocational Studies - Law degree done & dusted.

Thankful for my academic advisor, tutors and the programme directors who made my time at The City Law School an enjoyable and rewarding one."

Moses Bliss congratulated his fiancée in the comment section and said he was proud of her.

“The Amazon, you make me proud. Congratulations on your graduation. I am grateful to God for bringing you this far, I am happy for what is to come. From grace to grace.”

It was a love affair in the comment section when Marie Wiseborn responded to her man's comment, thanking him for his prayers, wise counsel and unwavering support.

Moses Bliss And Fiancée Share How They Met On Instagram

Meanwhile, Gospel singer Moses Bliss sparked a social media frenzy by unveiling his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, a British lawyer of Ghanaian heritage, in a series of proposal pictures and videos shared online.

The couple's heartwarming revelation, including their initial meeting on Instagram, garnered widespread attention and admiration from fans.

Described as a divine connection by Moses Bliss's lawyer, their love story captivated many, with well-wishes pouring in for their future journey together.

Moses Bliss' Wedding Invite Emerge Online

Meanwhile, Moses Bliss and his fiancée Marie Wiseborn's wedding date has surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans.

According to reports, the couple's traditional ceremony is scheduled for February 29, 2024, in Accra, Ghana, followed by the white wedding on March 2, 2024.

Despite the post being deleted, images of their wedding invitation package have gone viral, generating widespread anticipation for their upcoming nuptials.

Source: YEN.com.gh