DJ Switch, in a video, mesmerised her TikTok followers with how well she speaks and her foreign accent as she spoke about the Grammy Awards

The young lady talked about the nominees at the awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday, January 4, 2024

In the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians in the comments section praised her

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, whose real name is Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has impressed her fans with a video where she spoke about the Grammy Awards with a foreign accent.

DJ Switch speaks in a foreign accent Photo Source: parentsofdjswitchghana

Source: TikTok

The talented young lady, who is also a singer, dancer, and actress, shared the video on her TikTok account, where she has thousands of followers.

In the video, DJ Switch showed her knowledge and enthusiasm for the music industry as she talked about the nominees and winners of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday, January 4, 2024.

She mentioned some of the African artists who were nominated or won awards, such as Burna Boy, Ayra Star, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Angelique Kidjo. DJ Switch expressed her admiration for these artistes and congratulated them.

Many of her fans praised her for her confidence, intelligence, and beauty. They also complimented her on her accent, which sounded like a mixture of American and British English.

Ghanaians praise DJ Switch

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user7819718741995 said:

Na this girl,did she create herself? She gave herself everything some

EsiSuGaR commented:

go and work at MTN or Vodafone na brofo nu y3 guy

Queeniebai wrote:

you have a great voice for voice overs..go girl.Gh is proud of you

therealkwameforte said:

You'll do well at Voiceover. swears

Gyakie at Grammy awards ceremony

In another story, scores of celebrities around the world have thronged Los Angeles in preparation for the 66th Grammy Awards.

Famous Ghanaian singer, Gyakie was seen among the lot, chilling and connecting with top names in the music industry.

Videos of her having a very good time have popped up online, exciting many Ghanaian fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh