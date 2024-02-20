A video of a Ghanaian man opening up on how he relocated to the US has left many people inspired

The man said he was refused visa on numerous occasions but expressed delight that he eventually got his wish and is now a US citizen

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended him for inspiring them with his experience

A Ghanaian man currently in the US has become a source of motivation after he used his lived experience to urge persons desirous of relocating abroad not to give up on their quest.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the young man, who is now a US Army officer, was spotted holding his Ghanaian passport, where he recounted the setbacks he faced in his quest to relocate abroad.

Ghanaian man delights as he relocates to US Photo credit: @godmade02/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said for seven consecutive times, he was refused a visa anytime he attempted to relocate abroad.

"I thought God had disappointed me so I wasn't going to church anymore, I didn't know that God had planned a citizenship for me,” he said with a smile.

The heartwarming video, which was captioned, "Your rejection is for your promotion," had raked in over 400 likes and 95 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video thanked the man for inspiring them with his message.

Mary Asumani official 1 commented:

hmmm thanks so much dear

Mary Asumani official 1 indicated:

hmmm thanks so much dear

hushpappi_3 wrote:

I know my time will surely come I really trust in God

Ice prince wrote:

Good and touching message

TwumwaaBoakye added:

You have really encouraged me this morning God bless u

Pablomannietelli stated:

Congratulations ma brother, you deserve every bit of the success you experiencing . From Sofo Antwi’s junior pastor to America man no be easy journey'

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has urged lazy people who are lazy to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

Taking to TikTok, the man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence, anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

Source: YEN.com.gh