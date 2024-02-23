A video of a young lady celebrating after she was granted Canadian citizenship has left many people in awe

She revealed in a TikTok video that it took her 12 years to become a Canadian citizen

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video congratulated her on this achievement

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for a young lady after she shared a video announcing that she had become a Canadian citizen.

Taking to TikTok, @mizmelly1, who is of Jamaican descent, shared a video where she was cutting her permanent residency card.

Lady delights as she becomes Canadian citizen Photo credit: @mizmelly1/TikTok

She was overcome with emotion as she recited the oath of allegiance and began to shed tears.

It took her twelve years to become a Canadian citizen after she arrived in the country in search of greener pastures.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 17000 likes and 1500 comments.

Netizens congratulate the lady

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her on becoming a new citizen. Others also wanted to find out more about how she did it.

ladyshow lamented:

I will keep clapping for other because I know it’s my turn to soon

taiyelolubee added:

Congratulations, pls do give me a tip on how to apple for scholarship in Canada

Adewuyi Temitope added:

Congratulations how many years did it take you to become a Canadian?

Darah diamond wrote:

Congratulations i tap from your blessings man it will be my turn to go to Canada and I will also become a citizen in the Mighty name of Jesus

Cynthia Taigbenu reacted:

Nawa oo. The way people are taking Canada as if it heaven. God have mercy

