A video of a Ghanaian actress refusing to act with a cripple has gone viral online

The actress said she was not ready to act with the man because of his condition

Many people who saw the video have chided the lady of her actions

An up-and-coming Ghanaian actress is receiving a lot of flak on social media after she refused to act with a man because he was physically challenged.

A video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment, the lady who was on a movie set was telling the director that she will not act with her co-actor because he was a cripple.

The statement by the actress stunned the director who quickly responded that based on the plot of the movie, the cripple was the only person suitable for the role.

Not even the intervention of the cripple who admonished the lady to be respectful was enough to persuade her to change her stance.

After a back and forth, the lady said she was ready to refund the amount she charged for the role after which she stormed off.

The heartbreaking video had generated over 7000 likes and 500 comments at the time the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video chided the lady with many urging the man not be bothered over what transpired.

Awura Abena Boadi stated:

the man was crying even

w.young stated:

ooh hmmmm, God have Mercy upon her

Mayvee commented:

Aaaah this girl paaa aaawww hmmm am sad koraaa

YOU TOO CAN FLY added:

I thought it was just content until I saw the Man crying in his video by addressing the whole thing, Karma will take it's revenge

Lil Win gives physically challenged money

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and comedian, Lil Win, has won hearts on social media with his recent act of kindness towards a disabled, elderly lady.

He visited the woman and surprised her with a generous envelope of cash and other undisclosed items, leaving her visibly emotional.

Speaking about his motivation for the visit, Lil Win expressed a desire to give back to the community and help those who are less privileged.

