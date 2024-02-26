Entertainment critic and journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has criticised Afua Asantewaa and her management for hoarding the GWR verdict from the public

According to him, Afua was being dishonest, and for her to be attractive to brands for ambassadorship, she has to be blameless

Afua Asantewaa's attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual was unsuccessful after review by GWR

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, it was reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa's World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual was unsuccessful.

Many people have shared their thoughts on the issue, including entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

The entertainment critic has strongly criticised Afua Asantewaa and her management for withholding the disqualification results to themselves and not letting Ghanaians know. He added that she and her management need to be truthful to secure many deals in the future because brands love to work with dishonest people.

According to him, GWR had spoken to Afua directly long before the news broke that her record attempt was unsuccessful. He expressed disappointment about her unableness to let her fans and the entire nation know of her verdict.

"It would have been best to come out and speak the truth because no brand would like to work with a dishonest person. She received her verdict long before news broke from the GWR page about her unsuccessful attempt. She could have done the noble thing by announcing it herself," he said.

Ghanaians react to Arnold's comment

The issue sparked debate online, with many people sharing their disappointment of not breaking the news since she had it for a long time. YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments below

@Kojo1 said:

She is wrong if she knew and did not inform the nation as she did when she wanted support.

@ObuasiMan said:

Isn’t that the typical Ghana trait of not being straightforward, bending the truth, and boldly lying - we see that exhibited by our politicians and chiefs. Sad, but not surprised.

@Anonymous said:

Seems most Ghanaians like the corrupt lifestyle.

@Donatus said:

That's in our DNA.

Shatta Wale Shades Afua Asantewaa's Detractors

Earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale has said Ghanaians criticising Afua Asantewaa have been unappreciative of her attempt, but he and his fans would take a different route.

In a new Facebook post by Shatta Wale, he said,

"Some Ghanaians won’t appreciate you but Shatta wale and his shatta movement fans say Ayekoo .God said I should tell you ,you are the YAA ASANTEWAA OF OUR TIME . Go girl and forget some lazy Ghanaians."

