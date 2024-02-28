A lady in a TikTok video showed the poor living conditions her boyfriend who stayed in a kiosk and said he still loved him

A TikTok video of a Ghanaian lady showing the poor living conditions of her boyfriend who stayed in a kiosk has gone viral on social media. The lady said she still loved him despite his situation and was proud to flaunt her man.

The video, which has thousands of views on TikTok showed the kiosk where the boyfriend lived and worked. The kiosk was a small wooden structure with a metal roof and a few items inside, such as a mattress, a radio, and some clothes. The lady said she did not mind the lack of space or comfort and that she was happy to be with him.

She also said that her boyfriend was hardworking and ambitious and that he had plans to improve his life. She stated that she did not care about what other people thought or said about their relationship.

The video sparked mixed reactions from the viewers. Many Ghanaians praised the lady for her loyalty and love and commended the boyfriend for his hustle and determination.

However, some people felt that the lady was naive and that the boyfriend would leave her when he got successful.

Ghanaian lady dating poor guys sparks reactions

um gal said:

After getting money he go show you pepper..de kivo one

Fresh official commented:

He will still show you pepper when he gets the money

Zeasaid:

Painful aspect of this is when he gets money,he will go in for a lady of his choice

