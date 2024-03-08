Following the untimely death of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, questions and claims surrounding his demise have surfaced

Dominic Danquah, an aide to the late minister, has addressed widespread allegations indicating Kumah was killed

The late Kumah reportedly died at the Suhum Government Hospital after his health deteriorated

Emergent claims surrounding the tragic passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, who also served as a Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency in Ghana's Ashanti Region, have dominated conversations following his unexpected demise.

Dominic Danquah, the aide of the late minister, has responded to claims that Kumah was poisoned due to political reasons.

The rumours were spurred primarily by claims by Onua TV's Captain Smart, who alleged that Kumah and other New Patriotic Party (NPP) members had been targeted.

Danquah grieves over the death of Kumah

Speaking to Accra-based Class FM, hours after Kumah's demise was confirmed, Danquah expressed disbelief and grief over the late minister's death.

"Why would anyone think of poisoning or killing John Kumah? ... So, whoever had a hand in that, we leave that person to God. There is nothing that we can do. God knows the person,'' Danquah mourned.

''... whatever they wanted, they can take it... we know how it happened but just as I said, we cannot do anything about it. God knows best," he said, per Pulse Ghana.

According to a spokesperson for John Kumah, the late MP died at the Suhum Government Hospital after his ill health worsened during transportation in an ambulance to Accra. A grieving wife and six children survive the 45-year-old late legislator.

Captain Smart claims John Kumah was poisoned

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Onua TV presenter Captain Smart, whose real name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart, made wild allegations about the death of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

According to audio claimed to be the voice of Captain Smart, the controversial media figure alleged that the deceased was poisoned at an event alongside the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Chairman Wontumi.

