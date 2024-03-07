Onua TV presenter Captain Smart has claimed Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah died from food poison

A claimed audio of the media personality surfaced following the reported death of the late Ghanaian legislator

The family of the deceased has reportedly confirmed that the late lawmaker died after a short illness

Onua TV presenter Captain Smart, whose real name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart, has made wild allegations about the death of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

Reports emerged on Thursday, March 7, that the Member of Parliament for Ejisu had died.

Captain Smart makes wild claim about Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah's death. Photo credit: smarttv.ghana/@AnnanPerry.

Source: Instagram

Captain Smart's detailed claim

According to an audio claimed to be the voice of Captain Smart, the controversial media figure alleges that Kumah died from food poison.

Captain Smart alleged that the deceased was poisoned at an event alongside the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Chairman Wontumi. He claimed that John Kumah was in India for treatment after the attempt on his life.

However, sources close to the family confirmed to Citi News that the 45-year-old MP died after a short illness but did not confirm the food poison allegation. Captain Smart claims the late legislator was eliminated to prevent the deceased from elevating to a level where he'd become unstoppable.

Affectionately called Lawyer John Kumah, the deceased is survived by a wife and six children.

It is important to note that YEN.com.gh cannot verify Captain Smart's claims. It is also unclear whether the audio emerged before or after the death of the late MP.

Listen to the claimed audio of Captain Smart below:

Netizens react to the audio of Captain Smart's claims

The audio in which Captain Smart alleged what killed John Kumah elicited reactions from online users.

@Ababraids said:

Tell me this isn't real!

@_abochie commented:

Things are happening.

@Gomez_atletico said:

People are just wicked.

@Mikzs_Beats wrote:

Why didn't the police act on this and invite the captain for questioning? I am now hearing this. So they arrested whoever had a hand in such a plot.

@AmassRichard3 claimed:

No wonder I said earlier that they've cleared him sharp.

John Dumelo's meltdown

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actor/politician John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The Ghanaian film personality attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. John Dumelo was surrounded by family members and loved ones, including actress and film producer Selassie Ibrahim.

