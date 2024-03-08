Bismark Owusu Twumasi, the personal assistant of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, has narrated what happened before he died

According to Bismark, John Kumah was in Ejisu to attend the 67th Independence Day parade but could not due to ill health

They prepared and used an ambulance to transport him from Ejisu to Accra, but he died when they got to Suhum

The unexpected passing of the Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, has shocked several people.

John Kumah died on March 7, 2024, after a short illness. This has left his constituents and fellow politicians in deep sorrow, as they cannot come to terms with the situation.

His personal assistant, Bismark Owusu Twumasi, spoke to the media and vividly explained the MP's last moments on Earth.

Late John Kumah's spokesperson recounts what happened

According to Bismark, the MP came from Accra to Ejisu on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. After picking him up from the airport, they expected him to be present at the 67th Independence Day celebration, but he could not.

“We picked him from the airport and brought him home. We were expecting him to come to parade ground yesterday (March 6, 2024). Unfortunately, he could not come so we decided this morning to take him to Accra. So that he takes the next available flight to continue his treatment in Germany.”

“Unfortunately, he was not fit enough to board the plane, so we decided to take an ambulance and take him to Accra.”

Bismark said that one of John Kumah's personal doctors joined him from Accra so he could monitor the MP.

“We brought one of his medical doctors from Accra, so the doctor slept with him throughout the night. On their way to Accra, we got a call from the driver that unfortunately he has passed on at Suhum.”

Bismark added that this is unfortunate news for Ejisu.

“It is very tragic news to us. Ejisu constituency has lost somebody at 45 years. A first time member of parliament. This is the news we least expected.”

Several tributes have come in after his demise was reported. President Akufo-Addo mourned him and described him as a true patriot, while Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said he was dedicated to the NPP and the government.

Captain Smart claims John Kumah died from food poisoning

Meanwhile, Onua TV presenter Captain Smart alleged that John Kumah died from food poisoning, linking it to an event with NPP's Chairman Wontumi.

Despite his claims, family sources stated John Kumah died from a short illness, denying food poisoning.

The veracity of Captain Smart's claims remains unverified by YEN.com.gh.

