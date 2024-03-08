A viral video from July 2023 has surfaced of a woman accusing late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah of land-grabbing

In the video, the tearful elderly woman called John Kumah a thief for allegedly using her land for personal gain

Social media speculation arose, linking Kumah's death to the woman's distress, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations

In July 2023, John Kumah, the late Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, faced allegations of land grabbing after a viral video surfaced.

The video featured an elderly woman accusing John Kumah of deceitfully acquiring her land for a government project but using it for personal gain.

In the emotional footage, the woman passionately demanded the return of her land, labelling John Kumah a thief and expressing her determination to expose his actions.

The woman, believed to be in her late 60s, tearfully asserted that John Kumah had duped them by promising to use the land for a government initiative, only to exploit it for his private business endeavours later.

Her cries and calls for justice resonated as she vowed to broadcast John Kumah's alleged theft publicly. Another voice in the video corroborated her accusations, condemning Kumah for betraying their trust.

Speculations surrounding John Kumah's demise

Following John Kumah's sudden passing, some on social media have speculated about a connection between his death and the distress caused by the woman's accusations.

While the circumstances surrounding the MP's death remain unclear, the viral video sheds light on the serious allegations levelled against him.

Meanwhile, Onua TV presenter Captain Smart alleged that John Kumah died from food poisoning, linking it to an event with NPP's Chairman Wontumi.

Watch the video below:

President Akufo-Addo mourns John Kumah

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo, upon hearing of his demise, paid tribute to the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

He described him as a Ghanaian patriot par excellence committed to improving Ghana and Ejisu.

Nana Akufo-Addo highlighted Kumah's instrumental role in advancing the government's economic agenda and his dedicated service to the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency as a Member of Parliament.

