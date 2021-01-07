List of senior high schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana in 2023

Secondary school education shapes students' intellectual, social, and personal development. If you are looking for good senior high schools to send your child to, the Eastern region of Ghana has some of the best institutes in the country. This article contains a list of SHS in the Eastern part of Ghana to ease your search for quality schools for your children.

Senior high schools in Ghana are divided into public, private, and technical schools. There are many things you should consider when choosing any of these schools for your child. For instance, research the schools' performance in the national exams and co-curriculum contests, the location of the institutes (its proximity to the child's residence), the tuition fee and other costs, etc.

List of best SHS in the Eastern region of Ghana

You can find an affordable technical, public, and private SHS in the Eastern region of Ghana for your child. Some schools exclusively accommodate boys or girls, while others enroll both boys and girls (co-educational centers).

Private SHS in the Eastern region of Ghana

Some private SHS in the Eastern region are for day or boarding students, while others accommodate both boarding and day scholars. There are many private senior high schools in the Eastern region. Below is a list of some of the best ones:

Akim State College, Akim Oda

Akosombo International Senior High, Akosombo

Amuana Praso Senior High School, Praso Amuanna

Apedwa Presby Senior High, Apedwa

Bright Senior High, Kukurantumi

Christ Senior High School, Adukrom

Greater Manchester Educational Institute, Begoro

King David Comm College, Okwenya

Kingsby Methodist Girls Senior High, Koforidua

Klo Agogo Senior High School, Agogo

Learning Field Senior High School, Powum

Legacy Girls College, Akuse

Liberty Senior High, Koforidua

Modern Business College, Ayekotse

Mount Sinai Senior High School, Akropong

New Juaben College Of Commerce, Koforidua

Peace Hill Senior High School, Okoroase

Placid Senior High School, Akim Oda

Prince Boateng Mem, Snr. High, Nsawam

Shepherd International Academy, Akwapin South

Standard Senior High, Kukuruntumi

St. Anthony Senior High School, Amanfro

St. Martins Senior High School, Nsawam

Teachers' Senior High School, Osenase

Universal Girls Senior High, Koforidua

Winners Senior High, Nkawkaw

Public SHS in the Eastern region and their categories

There are more public senior high schools in the Eastern region of Ghana than private public institutes. Ghana's public SHS are in three categories; A, B, and C, based on the WASSCE school performance rankings. Below are lists of public senior high schools in the Eastern region of Ghana:

Category A schools

Category A senior high schools get more applications from junior high school students than schools in lower categories. All public senior high schools in the A category only enroll the best-performing JHS. Category A SHS in the Eastern region of Ghana are:

Aburi Girls Senior High, Aburi

Akwatia Technical Institute, Akwatia

Ghana Senior High School, Koforidua

Koforidua SHTS, Koforidua

Krobo Girls Senior High School, Krobo Odumasi

Ofori Panin Senior High School, Tema

Okuapeman Senior High School, Akropong

St. Paul's Technical Institute, Kukurantumi

St. Peter's Senior High School, Nkwatia

St. Rose's Senior High School, Akwatia

Pope John Snr. High & Minor Seminary, Koforidua

Category B schools

Category B SHS are second-best after schools in the A category. Most junior high school students choose these institutions as second options in case they miss admission into Category A schools. Nonetheless, they must still perform well in their national exams to get admitted into Category B SHS. If you are looking for a good Category B SHS in the Eastern region of Ghana, you can choose one of the following list:

Abetifi Presby Senior High School, Abetefi

Abuakwa State College, Kyebi

Achiase Senior High School, Akim Achiase

Adonten Senior High School, Aburi

Akwamuman Senior High School, Kpong

Aperade Senior High School/Tech, Akim Aperade

Asamankese Senior High School, Asamankese

Attafuah SHTS, Akim Oda

Benkum Senior High School, Larteh

Islamic Girls Senior High School, Suhum

Kade SHTS, Kade

Kibi SHTS, Kibi

Kwabeng Anglican SHTS, Akyem

Kwahu Ridge Senior High School, Obo

Kwahu Tafo Senior High School, Kwahu Tafo

Manya Krobo Senior High School, New Nuaso

Methodist Girls Senior High School, Mamfe

Mamfe Senior High School, Mamfe

Mpraeso Senior High School, Obomeng

New Juaben Senior High School, New Juaben Municipal

Nifa Senior High School, Adukrom

Nkawkaw Senior High School, Nkawkaw

Nkwatia Presby Senior High School, Nkwatia

Oda Senior High School, Akim Oda

Oti Boateng Senior, Koforidua

Oyoko Methodist Senior High School, Koforidua

Pentecost Senior High School, Koforidua

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Legon

S.D.A Senior High School, Koforidua

Saviour Senior High School, Osiem

St. Dominic's SHTS, Pepease

St. Francis SHTS, Akim Oda

St. Martin's Senior High School, Nsawam

St. Michael's Senior High School, Ahenkro

Suhum SHTS, Suhum

W.B.M. Zion Senior High School, Old Tafo

Category C schools

Category C SHS in Ghana are as popular as those in the A and B categories. However, they are mostly the third option for most junior high school students. Some of the best Category C senior high schools in the Eastern region of Ghana are:

Adeiso Presby SHS, Nsawam

Adjena SHTS, Akosombo

Akim Asafo SHS, Asafo

Akim Swedru SHS, Akim Swedru

Akokoaso SHTS, Akokoaso

Akro SHTS, Odumase

Akroso SHTS, Akroso

Akuse Methodist SHTS, Akuse

Anum Apapam Comm. Day, Ayensuano

Anum Presby SHS, Amantana

Apedwa Presby SHS, Apedwa

Apeguso Senior High School, Bisikrom

Asesewa Senior High School, Asesewa

Asuom Senior High School, Asuom

Atweaman Senior High School, Akim Manso

Ayirebi Senior High School, Ayirebi

Bepong Senior High School, Mpraeso

Boso Senior High Technical, Dodi

Diaspora Girls' Senior High School, Obodan

Donkorkrom Agric Senior High School, Donkorkrom

Fodoa Comm. SHS, Kwahu West Municipal

H'Mount Sinai Senior High School, Akropong

Kraboa-Coaltar Presby SHTS, Amfahun

Kwaobaah Nyanoa Comm. SHS, Ayensuako

Kwahu Senior High School, Obo-Kwahu

Larteh Presby Senior High/Tech, Asempa Kanea

Maame Krobo Comm. Senior, Volta

Mampong/Akw SHTS for the Deaf, Akuapem

Mangoase Senior High School, Tetteh Kofi

Mem-Chemfre Comm. SHS, Donkorkrom

New Abirem/Afosu Senior High School, Nkawkaw

New Nsutam SHTS, Bunso

Nsawam Senior High School, Ayigbe Town

Osino Presby SHTS, Osino

Presby Senior High School, Mampong

Presby Senior High School, Suhum

Presby SHTS, Aburi

Presby SHTS, Adukrom

S.D.A. Senior High School, Akim Sekyere

Salvation Army Senior High School, Wenchi

St. Fidelis SHTS, Akim Wenchi

St. Paul's Senior High School, Kwahu Asakraka

St. Stephen's Presby SHTS, Asiakwa

St. Thomas SHTS, Asamankese

Somanya Sec/Tech Sch., Somanya

Tarkrosi Comm. Senior High School, Tarkrosi

Yilo Krobo Senior High School/Com, Somanya

Technical SHS in the Eastern region of Ghana

Technical senior high schools offer students research and vocational training. The training uses a practical approach to make it easy for students to grasp essential skills the job market requires. Some of the top technical schools in the Eastern region of Ghana are:

Abetifi Secondary Technical School, Abetefi

Adukrom Secondary Technical School, Adukrom

Asafo Akyem Senior High School, Asafo

Boso Senior High Technical School (BOSSTECH), Boso Dodi

Christian Heritage Secondary Technical, Kukurantumi

Dei Technical Institute, Begoro

Kibi Secondary Technical School, Kyebi

Koforidua Senior High Technical School (KSTS), Koforidua

Koforidua Technical Institute, Koforidua

Kwahu Ridge Secondary Technical School, Obo

NAVS Senior High Technical School, Adjen Kotoku

Osino Presbyterian Secondary Technical, Osino

Presbyterian Secondary Technical School, Aburi

Presby Senior High Technical School, Larteh

Saint Paul Technical School, Akyem Kukurantumi

Saint Stephen's Senior High Technical School, Asiakwa

St. Francis Secondary Technical School (FRANSTECH), Akim Oda

Suhum Secondary Technical School, Suhum

Somanya Secondary Technical School (SOTECH)

Which category is Benkum Senior High School?

Benkum SHS is a Presbyterian Category B school for boys and girls. The school is in Larteh Akuapem, in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Is Aburi Girls a Category A school?

Aburi Girls' Senior High School (ABUGISS) is a Category A school. The institute is in Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

What is the oldest SHS in the Upper East region?

Navrongo Senior High School is a Category A school. The school is at Janania-Navrongo of Kasena-Nankani Municipal District in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Which region has the most SHS schools?

Ashanti Region has the highest number of senior high schools in Ghana.

What are the most stubborn SHS in the Eastern Region of Ghana?

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School in Legon is considered one of the most stubborn SHS in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Schools in other parts Ghana that have been in the limelight because of indiscipline cases involving their students are Accra Academy, Adisadel College, Wesley Girls High School, and Mfantsipim College.

Hope this list of SHS in the Eastern region of Ghana has helped you find a suitable senior high school for your children. Share the list with other parents to help them find the best schools for their children.

