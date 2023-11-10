Elizabeth Aboreson, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, overcame adversity after the loss of her mother and a flooded home in 2017

In 2019, she embraced the fish business, leveraging skills learned from her mother and the business is now thriving

Her inspirational journey exemplifies resilience and commitment in the face of challenges

Elizabeth Aboreson, a young Ghanaian entrepreneur, has shared her story, making her an example of the power of determination and hard work in the face of adversity.

Hailing from Yeji in the Bono East region, Elizabeth's early years were shaped by the sight of her mother and other women in town engaging in the fish-selling business. Despite occasionally assisting her mother, she never envisioned herself following the same path.

However, life took an unexpected turn when her mother passed away, prompting Elizabeth to relocate to Accra, where she took on roles as a maid and nanny.

A collage of Elizabeth Aboreson dressed for an event and also selling fish to a customer Photo credit: Nana Tea Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

In 2017, tragedy struck as Elizabeth lost all her possessions due to a devastating flood. Undeterred by these setbacks, she decided to explore the fish business in 2019, drawing upon the skills she had acquired while assisting her mother.

Initially, she approached the endeavour without much seriousness, but the unwavering support from friends and family ignited her determination.

Through sheer perseverance and hard work, Elizabeth transformed her fledgling fish business into a thriving venture. Today, she boasts a growing customer base, supplying fish across Ghana and internationally. Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of dedication and resilience.

Elizabeth's ambitions extend beyond the present success. Eager to expand her business and carve a niche as a household name, she remains focused on her entrepreneurial journey.

Young Lady Who Worked As Head Potter At Tudu Becomes A Nurse

Meanwhile, Saafia Rakia, once a head potter at Tudu Station in Accra, has successfully transitioned to becoming a trained nurse at Damongo Nurses Training College.

Her transformation was made possible through the efforts of Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea, who appealed for support on her behalf.

With assistance from the Savannah Regional Minister and another benefactor, Rakia's journey from head potter to nurse has become a remarkable success story celebrated on social media.

Nana Tea gives disabled hawker a special treat

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Tea, known in real life as James Annor Tetteh, gave a female hawker with a physical impairment a treat to brighten her day.

On Independence Day, the kind-hearted social media influencer gave a hawker a free haircut. In a cute video, the two were shown walking down the street where the hawker selected her first choice of gifts.

Nana Tea showed that he has a heart of gold.

Source: YEN.com.gh